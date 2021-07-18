The following area Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) students graduated in the spring of 2021, following their completion of the LPN Program at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center. Area students include: Kara Grant of Hardwick; Katherine Lavin of Craftsbury Common; Heather Therrien of Newport; Aimee Martin of Morgan; Ashley DelaBruere of Newport; Chiquita Walton of St. Johnsbury; Kelsey Limauro of West Burke; Liberty O’Neal of West Charleston; Sarah McGee of Newport; Andrea Brooks of West Burke; Alijah Stone of Canaan; McKenna Wales of Lyndonville; Jade Petell of Derby Line; Mark Giguere of Island Pond; Amy Lafleche of Lisbon, N.H.; Sarah Morse of Lunenburg; Danielle Chesbrough of St. Johnsbury; Kati Lohrenz of Colebrook, N.H.; Meghan Forant of Hardwick; Jennifer Lucier of Hardwick.

