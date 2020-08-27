The following local residents were among the students who received their degrees in May as part of the Class of 2020 at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I:
• Connor Criswell, of Barnet, graduated cum laude with a master of Business Administration MBA/JD.
• Emily Luther, of East Hardwick, graduated with a bachelor of science in Marine Biology.
• Wren Smith, of Bradford, graduated with a bachelor of science in Accounting.
