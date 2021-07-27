The following area students are 2021 graduates of Clark University in Worcester, Mass., after being awarded their degrees during the university’s 117th Commencement ceremonies this spring. Among the graduates were:
• Aidan Moffatt, of Craftsbury, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in Community Youth and Education Studies.
• Amer Macedonci, of St. Johnsbury, graduated with a master of arts in International Development.
