The following area residents have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered. Area students include: Lilly Leach of West Burke; Sarah Piper of St. Johnsbury.
