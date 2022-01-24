The following area residents have been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Springfield College. To be named to the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades; must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term; and have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term. Area residents include: Carter Brochu, of Concord, majoring in History; Crystal Wilkins, of West Burke, majoring in Human Services.

