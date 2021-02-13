The following students have earned a place on the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Albany, N.Y. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have successfully completed their course work with a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 score. Area students include: Christalee-Gayle Santouse of Waterford; Jack Sullivan of St. Johnsbury.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.