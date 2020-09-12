The following local students have been named to dean’s list second honors for the spring 2020 semester at Clark University in Worcester, Mass. To be eligible for second honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3 (all A+s).
• Hannah Guss, of St. Johnsbury
• Tsering Sherpa, of St. Johnsbury
• Liam Tobin, of St. Johnsbury
