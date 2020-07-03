The following local students have been named to the dean’s lists for the spring 2020 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, S.C. To quality for the dean’s list (distinguished), students must earn a grade point average of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
• Ariella Backman, St. Johnsbury, majoring in Communication.
• Jacqueline Harris, of Bethlehem, N.H., majoring in Chemistry.
• Frederic Larsen, of Hardwick, majoring in Geology.
