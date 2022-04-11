The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) recently announced that 10 schools in New Hampshire and Vermont were selected to receive $25,000 CLiF Year of the Book literacy grants during the 2022-2023 school year. Area schools include:
• Bethlehem Elementary School in Bethlehem, N.H.
• Glover Community School in Glover, Vt.
• Hardwick Elementary School in Hardwick, Vt.
The CLiF Year of the Book is awarded to elementary and middle schools serving pre-K through grade 6 that have demonstrated a commitment to literacy and creative ideas for celebrating reading and writing. Schools have a significant percentage of students underperforming on reading and writing assessments, as well as students from under-resourced backgrounds.
“CLiF was so impressed by the enthusiasm of all our Year of the Book grant applicants,” said Program Director Meredith Scott. “Their dedication to their students and their community, especially with the difficulties of COVID, and the creativity with which they plan to apply Year of the Book to their classroom and school calendars, really inspired our team.”
Goals for the Year of the Book are to create a culture of literacy within a school community, encourage reading and writing, integrate literacy into other areas of the curriculum, increase family engagement in literacy, and make high-quality books accessible to all students. The program offers author and storyteller visits, inspiring literacy activities, fun family events, new books for both the school and local public library, new books for classrooms, and 10 new books for each student to choose and keep.
The Year of the Book kicks off at the beginning of the school year with an invigorating storytelling presentation and an initial book giveaway. Additional literacy events and book giveaways continue through the year.
Over the last two school years, Year of the Book programming has been a little different, with some events virtual or outdoors, and book giveaways modified according to pandemic guidelines. That has not stopped CLiF from celebrating literacy with schools across both states, and delivering books into the hands of children who need them most.
CLiF is a non-profit organization whose mission is to nurture a love of reading and writing among low income, at-risk, and rural children up to age 12 throughout New Hampshire and Vermont. Since 1998, CLiF has supported and inspired 350,000 young readers and writers through its literacy program grants and has given away $9 million in new, high quality children’s books. For more information about CLiF, visit www.clifonline.org.
