The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) recently announced the 11 Year of the Book schools in New Hampshire and Vermont that were selected for the 2021-2022 school year. The Year of the Book is a $25,000 literacy grant awarded to elementary and middle schools with a significant percentage of low-income students and students underperforming on reading and writing assessments, as well as a demonstrated commitment to literacy and creative ideas for celebrating reading and writing.
The Year of the Book brings many Vermont And New Hampshire authors and storytellers to the selected schools, along with fun family events, special literacy programming, new books for the school library, new books for the local public library, new books for classrooms, and ten new books for each student to choose.
The Year of the Book has been a little different in the 2020-2021 school year, with events virtual or outdoors and socially distant, and book giveaways modified according to health guidelines. But, schools throughout both states have still been able to celebrate literacy and put new books in the hands of low-income, at-risk, and rural children.
The goals for the Year of the Book are to create a culture of literacy within a school community, encourage reading and writing, integrate literacy into other areas of the curriculum, increase family engagement in literacy, and provide access to high-quality books to all students.
The Year of the Book will kick off at the beginning of the school year with a fun storytelling presentation and the first book giveaway. There will be many literacy events throughout the year, in addition to the influx of new books for the school, public library, and home libraries.
Area schools awarded the 2021-2022 Year of the Book grant: Lancaster Elementary School in Lancaster, N.H.; Lisbon Regional School in Lisbon, N.H.; and Newport City Elementary School in Newport.
CLiF Program Director Meredith Scott says, “CLiF looks forward to working with these schools and seeing how they creatively apply the grant components to welcoming students back to post-COVID school (hopefully). Reading, writing, and storytelling can help unify school communities — teachers, families, afterschool providers and students — and create a shared path to new learning, which CLiF expects all schools will need.”
The CLiF team looks forward to bringing books, stories, and a celebration of literacy to these communities.
