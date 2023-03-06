Thirty-four teams of elementary, middle, and high school students from across Vermont will gather for the 15th annual Jr Iron Chef VT event, the premiere culinary competition hosted by Vermont Afterschool. After a canceled event in March 2020, a remote cooking club in 2021, and last year’s event, which was closed to the public, once again hundreds of spectators will be able to cheer on the state’s finest young chefs.
The teams will work together to create healthy dishes with local and seasonal foods that inspire their school meal programs as part of the Farm to School efforts in the state. Local judges will lend their taste buds to determine the award winners.
Family-friendly activities for spectators include crepe spinning by Skinny Pancake; a smoothie bike by City Market; sugar on snow and maple popcorn by End O Road Maple; taste tests by Shelburne Farms and VT FEED; STEM by Vermont Public; a photo booth by 802 Event Group; and an ice cream making STEM activity by Vermont Afterschool.
Area teams who will be attending include students from: Concord School, Derby Elementary School, Green Mountain Tech, Lyndon Town School, Rivendell Academy, the St. Johnsbury School District, Troy School, and a team of homeschoolers.
The event will take place at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction on Saturday, March 11.
