MONTPELIER – Twenty-seven students walked onstage to recite poetry at the Barre Opera House on March 5; 10 will advance to another round of competition in this year’s statewide Poetry Out Loud contest: Mollie Allen from South Burlington High School, Eliza Asante from Vermont Academy, Sadie Chamberlain from Lyndon Institute, Aiden Coli Milton High School, Ethan Lisle Champlain Valley Union High School, Kathleen Mayhew from St. Johnsbury Academy, Fred Pohlen from Rice Memorial High School, Sam Powers from Woodstock High School, Owen Senesac from Bellows Free Academy – Fairfax, and Eloise Silver Van Meter from Thetford Academy. These students received the highest scores in their region from a panel of judges at the semifinals March 5.
The 10 finalists will next recite at the state championship held today, March 16 in partnership with Vermont PBS at their studios in Colchester. From there, one student will advance to the 2020 National Finals, to be held April 27-29 in Washington, D.C. That student will receive $200 in addition to an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., for herself and a chaperone; the champion’s school will receive a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry books. A runner-up will receive $100, and their school $200 toward poetry books.
