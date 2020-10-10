The following area residents were among 465 students receiving bachelor degrees at St. Lawrence University, in Canton, N.Y., in May 2020. An in-person Class of 2020 commencement ceremony is planned for August 2021.
Area St. Lawrence graduates include: Peter Eckhardt of St. Johnsbury; Connor Fletcher of Irasburg; Ryan Fletcher of Irasburg; Raven Larcom of Bethlehem, N.H.; Abigail Newton of Bretton Woods.
