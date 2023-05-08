JEFFERSONVILLE, VT — The Vermont Holocaust Memorial (VTHM) recently concluded its third annual Student Holocaust Education Competition. Vermont students, in three grade categories, from grades seven through twelve, were asked to submit an essay, poem, or poster in response to “Why is it important for students to learn about the Holocaust?”
The entries were reviewed by a group comprised of Vermont educators, writers, and children of Holocaust survivors, using a judging rubric designed specifically for the contest.
Following the success of the first Vermont Holocaust Education Week in January, VTHM anticipated that through this prompt teachers and students would reflect on how this factual history relates to students’ present-day concerns and prospects for the future. That Week’s curriculum was coordinated in cooperation with Vermont’s Agency of Education and Echoes and Reflections, the premier source for Holocaust educational materials and dynamic content, empowering teachers and students with the insight needed to question the past and foresight to impact the future.
“The enthusiasm and level of these contest entries was quite gratifying, as it has been in past years,” said Debora Steinerman, president and co-founder of VTHM. “The leadership and support of many dedicated Vermont teachers clearly showed through, and I think it’s clear schools and communities benefited from the students’ insights into what it means to be tolerant, accepting of ‘the other,’ and the importance of educating about the Holocaust for us all.”
Numerous meaningful entries were received. The following is the list of area winners by grade and subject category:
Essays, Grades 7-8th: first place, Fiona Bock, Glover Community School.
Essays, Grades 9-10th: first place, Isibeal Bohan, Oxbow Union High School; second place, Liliana Dicks, Oxbow Union High School; third place, Liam Pear, Oxbow Union High School.
Poems, Grades 9-10th: first place (tie), Anastase Bourgeois and Maggi Ellsworth, Oxbow Union High School; second place (tie), Ainsley Kendall, VTVLC/Home-school, South Ryegate, and Rayanna Salomaa, Oxbow Union High School; third place, Cooper Brunet, Oxbow Union High School.
Posters, Grades 11-12th: first place, Laura Ponoran, St. Johnsbury Academy.
Winning entries showed empathy and understanding of horrific Holocaust history. Students were inspired to share the need for these invaluable lessons. Winners were announced and displayed in the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier on April 18th, Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Through its student competitions, speaker’s bureau, mobile exhibits, Leaf Project and educator workshops, VTHM is committed to imparting the lessons of the Holocaust by honoring lives lost and sharing stories of survival. The organization encourages standing up to intolerance wherever it appears and hopes that the Vermont legislature will pass the “Vermont Holocaust Studies Act” (S.87 and H.294) in the upcoming session to ensure these timely lessons will be taught in Vermont schools to safeguard our students’ futures.
VTHM is a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization which envisions a time when bigotry and hatred is replaced with respect for all. For more information on VTHM offerings and events visit www.HolocaustMemorial-VT.org.
