The following local residents are serving as peer mentors for first-year students at the University of Vermont’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences for the 2020-21 academic year. Known as “LINKS,” mentors provide first-year students with friendship, guidance and a connection to the UVM community. Area mentors are: Connor Mcclure of Lyndonville; Kylie Beausoleil of Barnet; and Calah Gaiolini of Morgan.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- Rock climber dies after 55-foot fall at Rumney Rocks
- Man dies after car veers off highway exit ramp in Bangor
- Quinnipiac sends home, suspends 23 students over COVID rules
- URI cancels spring break; nursing homes to take on testing
- Connecticut hires consultant to help plan for retirements
- Nursing homes to take over virus testing program for staff
- Vermont group seeking ideas for growing food on town land
- Man accused of stealing truck, crashing into police station
- Maine moose season beginning as bear season winds down
- Vermont reports 8 new cases, no new deaths
- Firefighters return to Conn. after battling Calif. wildfires
- Researchers try to conserve rare mountain butterfly species
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.