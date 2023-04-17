The Vermont Historical Society (VHS) recently announced the winners of this year’s Vermont History Day, which took place on April 8 in the Davis Center at the University of Vermont in Burlington. The event saw more than 200 students participate in a variety of ways, including short documentaries, exhibitions, paper presentations, performances and websites.
Area winners include:
Junior Group Performance: third place, Glover Community School — Benjamin Bousquet, Fiona Bock and Nora Demaine (teacher, Theresa Peura), Civil Unions in Vermont.
Junior Group Website: third place, Lyndon Town School — Grayson Bias and Brennan Mulligan (teacher, Tyler Willis), 1925 Serum Race: Vaccines on the Alaskan Frontier.
Junior Individual Exhibit: third place, Glover Community School — Tilly Veysey (teacher, Theresa Peura), Invasive Species.
Junior Individual Performance: second place, Lyndon Town School — Natalie Leonard (teacher, Tyler Willis), Cher Ami: A Pigeon on the Frontier of War.
Vermont State Archives Award for Outstanding Use of Primary Sources: second place, Craftsbury Academy — Ada Allen, Junior Individual Exhibit, (teacher, Polly Allen), Primary Sources Women Creating Change in Vermont’s Gender Frontier.
Vermont History Day is coordinated by VHS and is affiliated with National History Day (NHD): the students with the highest scores will be invited to represent Vermont during the national event, which takes place June 11-15 at the University of Maryland, College Park.
The state event is held annually and is open to Vermont students in grades 5-12 and home study students ages 10-18. National History Day challenges students each year with a new theme that explore various historical topics: this year’s theme was titled “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”
Vermont History Day is made possible by the George W. Mergens Foundation, Peter Swift and Diana McCargo, Johnson Family Foundation Fund, The Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation, Community National Bank, M&T Bank, Vermont Mutual Insurance Group, and Northfield Savings Bank.
