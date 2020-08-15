The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the winter semester ending in April 2020 at Bates College is Lewiston, Maine. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.8 or higher.
• Matt Hanus, of East Burke, the son of Michael and Susan Hanus of East Burke. He is a 2016 graduate of Burke Mountain Academy, and is majoring in Environmental Studies and minoring in History.
• Lily Kinder, of Pike, N.H., the daughter of Kenneth and Amy Kinder of Pike. She is a 2018 graduate of Woodsville High School, and is majoring in Neuroscience and minoring in Anthropology.
• Erin O’Farrell, of West Burke, the daughter of Jenna O’Farrell of St. Johnsbury and the late Brian O’Farrell, and Christopher Manges and Analisa Hertz of West Burke. She is a 2016 graduate of Lyndon Institute, and majored in Environmental Studies and minored in Women and Gender Studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.