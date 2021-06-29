The following area students earn degrees during the 220th Commencement exercises held this spring, 2021, at the University of Vermont in Burlington.
Barnet: Kylie Beausoleil
Bradford: Claire Cook (cum laude), and Amanda Otis.
Craftsbury: Austin Masi and Grace Willean.
Danville: Adrienne Larocque and Logan Larose.
Derby: Roxann Downing (cum laude) and Dana Marsh (magna cum laude).
Jay: Grace Winick
Lowell: Laura Masi and Loren Searles (magna cum laude).
Newbury: Giovanna Carlson and Briggs Heffernan (cum laude).
Newport: Heather Barnes-Flint and Alex Giroux (cum laude).
Newport Center: Michelle Scully (cum laude)
Norton: Emillie Roy
Orford, N.H.: Ryan Landgraf
Peacham: Rilan Cobb, Michael Langham, Shelby Loura, Carmenilla Rinaldi and Patrick Schoolcraft.
St. Johnsbury: Julia Ash, Emilie Begin, Auguste Benjamin, Nathaniel Benton, Emma Carr, Emily Flory (cum laude), Hannah Ryan (cum laude), Ringin Sherpa and Brodie Talbot.
South Ryegate: Caleb O’Connor-Genereaux and Liam O’Connor-Genereaux.
Wells River: Judy Hoang
Westfield: Lindsey Brownfield
West Burke: Linus Nygard
West Glover: Jasmine Moody
Wolcott: Nathan Davidson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.