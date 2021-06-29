The following area students earn degrees during the 220th Commencement exercises held this spring, 2021, at the University of Vermont in Burlington.

Barnet: Kylie Beausoleil

Bradford: Claire Cook (cum laude), and Amanda Otis.

Craftsbury: Austin Masi and Grace Willean.

Danville: Adrienne Larocque and Logan Larose.

Derby: Roxann Downing (cum laude) and Dana Marsh (magna cum laude).

Jay: Grace Winick

Lowell: Laura Masi and Loren Searles (magna cum laude).

Newbury: Giovanna Carlson and Briggs Heffernan (cum laude).

Newport: Heather Barnes-Flint and Alex Giroux (cum laude).

Newport Center: Michelle Scully (cum laude)

Norton: Emillie Roy

Orford, N.H.: Ryan Landgraf

Peacham: Rilan Cobb, Michael Langham, Shelby Loura, Carmenilla Rinaldi and Patrick Schoolcraft.

St. Johnsbury: Julia Ash, Emilie Begin, Auguste Benjamin, Nathaniel Benton, Emma Carr, Emily Flory (cum laude), Hannah Ryan (cum laude), Ringin Sherpa and Brodie Talbot.

South Ryegate: Caleb O’Connor-Genereaux and Liam O’Connor-Genereaux.

Wells River: Judy Hoang

Westfield: Lindsey Brownfield

West Burke: Linus Nygard

West Glover: Jasmine Moody

Wolcott: Nathan Davidson

