The following area students were awarded degrees during Clarkson University’s spring 2021 commencement in May in Potsdam, N.Y. This ceremony also recognized the August and December 2020 graduates. Area students included:
• Jacob Geil, of Monroe, N.H, who received a bachelor of science with great distinction in Mechanical Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering.
• Taylor Gratton, of Montgomery Center, who received a bachelor of science in Engineering and Management, Project Management minor.
• Emma Buonanno, of Wolcott, who received a bachelor of science with great distinction in Biology, Chemistry minor.
• Caleb DeLaBruere, of Derby, who received a bachelor of science with distinction in Software Engineering, Mathematics minor.
