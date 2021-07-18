The following area students received degrees from Plymouth State University on May 8, 2021. The following local students earned degrees:
New Hampshire
• Antonio Houde, of Woodsville, bachelor of science in Management.
• Alexis Scott, of North Stratford, bachelor of science in Elementary Education.
• Alexandra Antonucci, of Littleton, bachelor of science in Psychology.
• Brody Fillion, of Littleton, bachelor of science in Criminal Justice.
• Carrie Buczala, of Littleton, bachelor of science in Elementary Education.
• Chandler Cloutier, of Bath, bachelor of science in Information Technology.
• Christopher Underhill, of Piermont, bachelor of science in Criminal Justice.
• Dennis Ruprecht, of Landaff, bachelor of arts in Political Science.
• Emily Brody, of Bethlehem, bachelor of arts in Art.
• Emma Brumenschenkel, of Lisbon, bachelor of science in Psychology.
• Geremy Enboden, of North Haverhill, bachelor of science in Environmental Science & Policy.
• Isabella Miller-White, of Bethlehem, bachelor of fine arts in Fine Arts.
• Josiah Young, of Colebrook, bachelor of science in Sports Management.
• Jennifer McMahon, of Littleton, bachelor of science in Childhood Studies.
• Jenna Myers, of Lisbon, bachelor of science in Exercise and Sport Physiology.
• Jakub Kubkowski, of Littleton, bachelor of science in Management.
• Joshua McCormack, of Lisbon, bachelor of science in Computer Science.
• Jillian Mason, of North Haverhill, bachelor of arts in History.
• Kaitlyn Hamilton, of Warren, bachelor of arts in Art Education (K-12).
• Kathryn Sellar, of Bethlehem, bachelor of arts in Criminology.
• Kayla Horton, of Haverhill, bachelor of science in Accounting.
• Kennah Leavitt, of Milan, bachelor of science in Youth Development & Educ.
• Molly Boire, of Colebrook, bachelor of science in Early Childhood Education.
• Nathan Burgess, of Bath, bachelor of science in Interdisciplinary Studies.
• Philip Cadreact, of North Haverhill, bachelor of science in Mathematics.
• Rebecca Stockley, of Lyman, bachelor of science in Finance.
• Susan Aubin, of Littleton, bachelor of arts in English.
• Sylvie Donnell, of Warren, bachelor of arts in Art.
• Sara Walker, of Bradford, bachelor of science in Youth Development & Educ.
• Spencer Guilmain, of North Haverhill, bachelor of science in Business Administration.
Vermont
• Dehlia Wright, of Newport, bachelor of science in Psychology.
• Rileigh Harvey, of St. Johnsbury, bachelor of science in Social Work.
