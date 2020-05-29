Some 3,183 students were awarded degrees during the 220th commencement ceremonies at the University of Vermont in Burlington. The class’s academic achievement was saluted online with remarks from UVM President Suresh Garimella, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, and university and state leaders. Area students include:

Vermont

Bradford: Nicholas Daigle, Mykayla O’Brien, Jacob Senecal, Griffin Shaw and Rebecca Towle.

Craftsbury: Joshua Paquette and Kylee Willette.

Craftsbury Common: Kestrel Owens

Danville: Morgan Gray

Derby: Braxton Birchard, Delaney Bryant, Cassandra Crawford and David Durivage.

Derby Line: Hailie Stevenson-Lyon

East Burke: Rose Breen, Charlotte Coughlin and Sierra Keon.

East Hardwick: Jaxson Hussey and Timber Wright.

Gilman: Daniel Cliche

Greensboro Bend: Kira Hislop

Groton: Adrian Bedard and Lauren Lamberton.

Hardwick: Isabel Colby

Lowell: Janey Masi

Lyndonville: Autumn Lee

Marshfield: Summer Haverick

Montgomery Center: Phelan Howell

Newport: Desiree Bowen

Orleans: Cassi Martin

St. Johnsbury: Zachary Favreau-Smith, Emily Fletcher, Jacob Houde, Connor McCarthy and Jack Sullivan.

Waterford: Xavier Giddings, Andrew Nadeau and John O’Neill.

New Hampshire

Franconia: Mathias Lang

Jefferson: Alex Curtis

Milan: Megan Guitard

North Haverhill: Robert Butler

