Some 3,183 students were awarded degrees during the 220th commencement ceremonies at the University of Vermont in Burlington. The class’s academic achievement was saluted online with remarks from UVM President Suresh Garimella, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, and university and state leaders. Area students include:
Vermont
Bradford: Nicholas Daigle, Mykayla O’Brien, Jacob Senecal, Griffin Shaw and Rebecca Towle.
Craftsbury: Joshua Paquette and Kylee Willette.
Craftsbury Common: Kestrel Owens
Danville: Morgan Gray
Derby: Braxton Birchard, Delaney Bryant, Cassandra Crawford and David Durivage.
Derby Line: Hailie Stevenson-Lyon
East Burke: Rose Breen, Charlotte Coughlin and Sierra Keon.
East Hardwick: Jaxson Hussey and Timber Wright.
Gilman: Daniel Cliche
Greensboro Bend: Kira Hislop
Groton: Adrian Bedard and Lauren Lamberton.
Hardwick: Isabel Colby
Lowell: Janey Masi
Lyndonville: Autumn Lee
Marshfield: Summer Haverick
Montgomery Center: Phelan Howell
Newport: Desiree Bowen
Orleans: Cassi Martin
St. Johnsbury: Zachary Favreau-Smith, Emily Fletcher, Jacob Houde, Connor McCarthy and Jack Sullivan.
Waterford: Xavier Giddings, Andrew Nadeau and John O’Neill.
New Hampshire
Franconia: Mathias Lang
Jefferson: Alex Curtis
Milan: Megan Guitard
North Haverhill: Robert Butler
