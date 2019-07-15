The following area students received degrees from Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center, in three ceremonies over two days, May 18 and 19, 2019:
Albany: Kelly Peters graduated with an associate of science degree in Nursing.
Barnet: Melissa Blanchard graduated with a bachelor of science in Nursing; Jodi Campbell graduated with a bachelor of science in Nursing; Andrew Chase graduated with an associate of science in Nursing.
Bradford: Lauren Tomlinson graduated with a bachelor of science in Dental Hygiene.
Cabot: Kyle Celley graduated with a bachelor of science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology.
Concord: Caitlyn Locke graduated with an associate of science in Nursing.
Coventry: Jade Piette graduated with an associate of science in Dental Hygiene.
Danville: Conrad Meaders graduated with an associate of applied science in Architectural & Building Engineering; Abbigail Palmer graduated with an associate of science in Nursing; Alexis Starr graduated with an associate of science in Respiratory Therapy; Mitchell Vaillancourt graduated with an associate of engineering in Mechanical Engineering Technology.
Derby Line: Makayla Limlaw graduated with a bachelor of science in Dental Hygiene.
Groton: Kimberly Achilles graduated with an associate of science in Nursing; Kayla Towle graduated with a bachelor of science in Dental Hygiene.
Guildhall: Cassady Brown graduated with an associate of science in Nursing.
Hardwick: Craig Coultas graduated with a bachelor of science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology.
Irasburg: Emily-Rose Lawson graduated with an associate of applied science in Veterinary Technology; Holden Poirier graduated with an associate of applied science in Fire Science.
Island Pond: Mark Fauteux graduated with a Certificate in Diesel Power Technology.
Lunenburg: Sadie Conroy graduated with a bachelor of science in Dental Hygiene; Katlynne Marois graduated with an associate of science in Nursing.
Lyndonville: Kara Downing graduated with an associate of science in Nursing; Holly Ely graduated with an associate of science in Nursing; Jessica Shufelt graduated with an associate of science in Nursing.
Newport: Jessica Mott graduated with an associate of science in Respiratory Therapy; Quentin Nelson graduated with a bachelor of science in Diversified Agriculture; Jacob Stone graduated with a bachelor of science in Computer Software Engineering; Laura Stone-Gage graduated with an associate of science in Nursing.
Newport Center: Bailee Desrochers graduated with an associate of applied science in Veterinary Technology; Paige Fortin graduated with an associate of science in Nursing.
Orleans: Dylan Lahar graduated with an associate of engineering in Civil & Environmental Engineering Technology.
St. Johnsbury: Clay Carbone graduated with an associate of engineering in Electrical Engineering Technology; Amy Dean graduated with an associate of science in Nursing; Lynne LaCourse graduated with an associate of science in Nursing; Pauline Sylvain graduated with an associate of science in Nursing.
Waterford: Evan Hall graduated with an associate of engineering in Mechanical Engineering Technology; Kaitlyn Savard graduated with an associate of applied science in Veterinary Technology; Hannah Wilkins graduated with an associate of science in Nursing.
Wells River: Mariah Gray graduated with a bachelor of science in Dental Hygiene.
West Charleston: Shaynea Devaney graduated with an associate of science in Respiratory Therapy.
West Danville: Jack Beauparlant graduated with a bachelor of science in Entrepreneurship.
