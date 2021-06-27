The following area students are Spring 2021 graduates of Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center.
Barnet: Sandra Long, associate of science in Nursing.
Barton: Emma Perkins, associate of science in Nursing; Michaela Poginy, associate of science in Nursing.
Bradford: Mercedes Ellis, associate of science in Nursing.
Cabot: Patricia Mulligan, associate of science in Dental Hygiene; Lauren Bellavance, associate of science in Nursing.
Canaan: Emmitt Lambert, associate of engineering in Civil & Environmental Engineering Technology; Jenny Champagne, associate of science in Nursing.
Clarksville, N.H.: Luanne Young, associate of science in Nursing.
Danville: Ryan Montgomery, associate of applied science in Agribusiness Management; Cody Koch, bachelor of science in Electrical Engineering Technology.
Derby: Joseph Wade, associate of applied science in Veterinary Technology; Jenna Poutre, associate of science in Nursing.
Derby Line: Aaron Barrup, associate of applied science in Diesel Power Technology; Louise LaChance-Harrison, associate of science in Nursing; Jessika Patneaude, Certificate in Paramedicine.
East Haven: Jaimie DeWitt, associate of science in Nursing.
Glover: Joshua Heuslein, associate of science in Nursing.
Greensboro: Jack Niemi, pursuing their associate of engineering in Mechanical Engineering Technology.
Hardwick: Carolyn McTigue, associate of science in Nursing; Solomon Lew-Raskin, bachelor of science in Diversified Agriculture.
Island Pond: Jacey Gray, associate of science in Nursing; Allison Gray, associate of science in Nursing.
Lyndonville: Caitlyn Taboada, associate of science in Nursing; Darcy Labounty, bachelor of science in Nursing.
Marshfield: Kylie Martin, associate of applied science in Veterinary Technology; Michelle Broaddus, associate of science in Nursing.
Monroe, N.H.: Alexander Laflamme, associate of engineering in Civil & Environmental Engineering Technology.
Morgan: Ryan Beloin, associate of science in Nursing.
Newport: Alexia Danner, associate of applied science in Veterinary Technology; Amy Phillips, associate of science in Nursing.
Newport Center: Ladon Allen, associate of science in Nursing; Wesley Nutter, associate of science in Nursing.
North Stratford, N.H.: Elizabeth Marsh, associate of science in Nursing.
Orleans: Lynn King, associate of science in Nursing; Andrew Parkinson, bachelor of science in Computer Engineering Technology; Troy Tetreault, associate of science in Nursing.
St. Johnsbury: Rebecca Robertson, associate of applied science in Architectural & Building Engineering Technology; Nicole Bristol, associate of science in Nursing; Pauleena Stevens, associate of science in Nursing.
Sutton: Heather Esget, associate of science in Respiratory Therapy.
Troy: Courtney Parker, associate of science in Nursing.
Waterford: Taylor Farmer, associate of science in Nursing.
Wells River: Alexandria Brown, associate of science in Nursing.
West Burke: Erika Downing, bachelor of science in Nursing; Erin McQuade, bachelor of science in Professional Pilot Technology.
West Danville: Caisey Kurek, associate of science in Nursing; Alexandra Milne, associate of science in Nursing.
Westfield: Erin Sanville, associate of applied science in Veterinary Technology.
West Glover: Christopher Nelson, associate of applied science in Diesel Power Technology.
Whitefield, N.H.: Austin Breton, associate of science in Computer Information Technology; Brittany Emmons, associate of science in Nursing; Denise Grootenboer, associate of science in Nursing.
