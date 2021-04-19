The following area students graduated from Castleton University in December 2020 and will be recognized during the 234th Commencement this spring:
• Denis LeCours, of East Hardwick, earning a bachelor of science in Sports Management (magna cum laude).
• Caleb Stevens, of St. Johnsbury, earning a bachelor of science in Business Administration.
