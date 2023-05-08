Area Students Honored With DAR Good Citizen Awards

Saint John de Crevecoeur Chapter, NSDAR recently honored area high school seniors as Good Citizens. Making the presentation for those seniors who were able to attend the meeting are, from left, Laura Benjamin, Jonathan Kalach Chelminsky, Lilley Anderson and Elaine Bellavance. (Courtesy photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — During the March meeting of the Saint John de Crevecoeur Chapter, NSDAR (National Society Daughters of the American Revolution), held at the Athenaeum in St. Johnsbury, area high school seniors Lilley Anderson, representing Danville School, and Jonathan Kalach Chelminsky, representing St. Johnsbury Academy, were honored with DAR Good Citizen awards.
Two other seniors have also been named Good Citizens but were unable to attend the meeting. They are Gemma Stowell, from Lyndon Institute, who won the Chapter essay contest, and Annabelle Coburn, from Lake Region Union High School in Orleans.
Elaine Bellavance presented the certificates and Laura Benjamin explained the symbolism of the pin.
Senior students are selected based on having exhibited these qualities of good character throughout high school: Dependability, Service, Leadership and Patriotism. School faculty nominate three students, from which the senior class votes one school winner.
