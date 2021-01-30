The following area students have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Curry College in Milton, Mass. To earn a place on the list, full-time undergraduate students — those who carry 12 or more graded credits per semester — must earn a 3.3 grade-point-average (GPA) or higher. Area students include: Olivia Berthiaume of Westfield; Averill Herr of Canaan; April Smith of Groton.
