The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. Students named to the dean’s list are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0; students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors; students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

New Hampshire

Highest Honors

Bethlehem: Sarah Blampied

Lancaster: Kylee Casner

Landaff: Jared Jesseman

Lisbon: Logan Lopus

Littleton: Stephen Cote

Milan: Anna Roberge

Sugar Hill: Madeline Ellms

Whitefield: Katelyn Dubreuil and Ethan Giles.

High Honors

Colebrook: Danielle DeBlois

Dalton: Sunjay Sood

Jefferson: Samuel Call and Sierra Lamphere.

Lancaster: Benjamin MacKillop, Miles Wharton and Angelina Zajac.

Landaff: Trevor Fenoff

Lisbon: Sydney Lambert

Littleton: Rilee Clark, Garrett Davison and Cooper Paradice.

Milan: Amira Robertson

North Haverhill: James Kertis

Honors

Bethlehem: Ryan Daly

Colebrook: Selena Richards

Errol: Nathan Labrecque

Groveton: Matthew Guay

Jefferson: Ashleigh Eaton

Lancaster: Hallie Chancey and Kevin Schanlaber.

North Haverhill: Emma Restelli

Piermont: Renee Jones

Woodsville: Suzanne Bazzell and Curtis Wyman.

Vermont

Highest Honors

Concord: Lindsey Wood

East Burke: Michelle Keon

High Honors

Barton: Bradey Kerr

Concord: James Wood

Groton: Morgan Beck

Lyndonville: Evan Bollman, Brianna Gingue and Charlotte Mosedale.

Honors

Marshfield: Alexandra Scribner

Orleans: Kennedy Falconer

West Burke: Haley Ott

