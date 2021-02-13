The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. Students named to the dean’s list are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0; students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors; students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.
New Hampshire
Highest Honors
Bethlehem: Sarah Blampied
Lancaster: Kylee Casner
Landaff: Jared Jesseman
Lisbon: Logan Lopus
Littleton: Stephen Cote
Milan: Anna Roberge
Sugar Hill: Madeline Ellms
Whitefield: Katelyn Dubreuil and Ethan Giles.
High Honors
Colebrook: Danielle DeBlois
Dalton: Sunjay Sood
Jefferson: Samuel Call and Sierra Lamphere.
Lancaster: Benjamin MacKillop, Miles Wharton and Angelina Zajac.
Landaff: Trevor Fenoff
Lisbon: Sydney Lambert
Littleton: Rilee Clark, Garrett Davison and Cooper Paradice.
Milan: Amira Robertson
North Haverhill: James Kertis
Honors
Bethlehem: Ryan Daly
Colebrook: Selena Richards
Errol: Nathan Labrecque
Groveton: Matthew Guay
Jefferson: Ashleigh Eaton
Lancaster: Hallie Chancey and Kevin Schanlaber.
North Haverhill: Emma Restelli
Piermont: Renee Jones
Woodsville: Suzanne Bazzell and Curtis Wyman.
Vermont
Highest Honors
Concord: Lindsey Wood
East Burke: Michelle Keon
High Honors
Barton: Bradey Kerr
Concord: James Wood
Groton: Morgan Beck
Lyndonville: Evan Bollman, Brianna Gingue and Charlotte Mosedale.
Honors
Marshfield: Alexandra Scribner
Orleans: Kennedy Falconer
West Burke: Haley Ott
