The following area students have been named to the 2020 spring semester at Colby-Sawyer College in New London, N.H. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses. Area students include:
New Hampshire
• Imani Gaetjens-Oleson, of Lancaster, a member of the Class of 2020 majoring in Nursing.
• Jacob Mccormack, of Lisbon, a member of the Class of 2021 majoring in Environmental Science.
• Kathryn Stockley, of Lyman, a member of the Class of 2020 majoring in Business Administration.
• Samantha Daniels, of Lyman, a member of the Class of 2020 majoring in Nursing.
• Molly Clough, of North Haverhill, a member of the Class of 2021 majoring in Business Administration.
• Noah Geary, of Orford, a member of the class of 2023 majoring in Biology.
• Jillian Colby, of Whitefield, a member of the Class of 2020 majoring in Nursing.
Vermont
• Megan Coffee, of Derby, a member of the Class of 2020 majoring in Graphic Design.
• Elexia Hodgdon, of Hardwick, a member of the Class of 2023 majoring in Crime and Legal Studies.
• Raegan Blanchard, of Irasburg, a member of the Class of 2023 majoring in Nursing.
• Carly Boudreau, of Irasburg, a member of the Class of 2021 majoring in Nursing.
• Marcus Barata, of Wells River, a member of the Class of 2021 majoring in Environmental Science.
• Emilie Bouchard, of Newport, a member of the Class of 2023 majoring in Nursing.
