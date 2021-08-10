The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. Area students include:
• Haile Hicks, of Jefferson, N.H., Class of 2024, majoring in Natural Sciences.
• Sean Hallerberg, of Lancaster, N.H., Class of 2022, majoring in Finance.
