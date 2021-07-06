The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Assumption University in Worcester, Mass. Students named to the dean’s list must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters. Local students include: Mikayla DeBois of Orford, N.H., Class of 2022; and Manisha Gratton of Newport, Class of 2022.

