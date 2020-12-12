The following area students have been named presidential scholars for the fall 2020 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours. Area students include:
• Emma Buonanno, of Wolcott,a senior majoring in Biology.
• Gracie DeLaBruere, of Derby, a sophomore majoring in Psychology.
• David Moody, of Craftsbury Common, a freshman majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
• Jacob Richardson, of Lowell, a sophomore majoring in Aeronautical Engineering/Mechanical Engineering.
The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours. Area students include:
• Isabella DeSena, of Derby, a sophomore majoring in Biology.
• Joseph Desena, of Derby, a sophomore majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
• Jacob Geil, of Monroe, N.H., a senior majoring in Aeronautical Engineering/Mechanical Engineering.
• Bradley Roy, of Derby, a freshman majoring in Business Studies.
• Ryan Tice, of Newport, a sophomore majoring in Civil Engineering.
