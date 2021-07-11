The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Castleton University in Castleton, Vt. To qualify for this honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5. Area students include: Emilie Choquette of Wolcott; Brookelyn Dennis of East Ryegate; Melanie Gagnon of Barton; Olivia Houghton of Groton; Joshua Kelley of Sutton; Jeremy Maxfield of Cabot; William Moreno of Bradford; Jarret Rock of Newbury; Mason Svayg of Lowell; Kylie Wright of Newport; Christina Young of Jay; Clara Young of Norton.

