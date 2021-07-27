The following area students have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston, Mass., in recognition of their academic achievements. To earn a spot on the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester. Area students include: Emily Kline of St. Johnsbury; Anabel Boyer of Franconia, N.H.

