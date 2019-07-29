The following area students have been selected for inclusion on the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2019 semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
Bath, N.H.: Charles Cahillane, a member of the Class of 2021, majoring in Government. Cahillane attended St. Johnsbury Academy.
Bethlehem, N.H.: Raven Larcom, a member of the Class of 2020, majoring in Biology and Art and Art History. Larcom attended Profile School.
Irasburg: Althea Holland, a member of the Class of 2019, majoring in Neuroscience. Holland attended Lake Region Union High School in Orleans.
Lyndonville: Ethan Roberts, a member of the Class of 2021, majoring in Physics and Mathematics. Roberts attended St. Johnsbury Academy.
St. Johnsbury: Elsa Eckhardt, a member of the Class of 2022. Eckhardt attended St. Johnsbury Academy; Peter Eckhardt, a member of the Class of 2020, majoring in English and Biology. Eckhardt attended St. Johnsbury Academy; Emily Green, a member of the Class of 2021, majoring in International Economics-Spanish and Government. Green attended St. Johnsbury Academy; Patrick Greenan, a member of the Class of 2021, majoring in Statistics. Greenan attended St. Johnsbury Academy.
