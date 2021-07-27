The following area students have achieved dean’s list honors in the spring 2021 semester at the University of Maine in Orono. The requirement that students earn 12 calculable credits to be eligible for Dean’s List was waived because of the pandemic. Instead, students will be eligible if they earned a minimum of nine letter-graded (A–F on the transcript) credits for full-time students in addition to the criteria in the catalog. For part-time students to be eligible, they must have earned at least six letter-graded credits across the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters, in addition to the criteria in the catalog for part-time dean’s list. Area students include: Katherine Cowan of Barnet; Ally Morrison of Barnet; Lyle Hansen of Lyndon Center; Chase Empsall of St. Johnsbury; Sarah Styles of Guildhall; Olivia Foster of Wolcott.

