The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at the University of New England in Biddeford and Portland, Maine. Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
Area students include: Shane Alercio of Concord; Nicole Piette of Littleton, N.H.; Lindsay Joyal of Lyndonville; Connor Whitehead of Lyndonville; Krystianna Ingalls of West Glover.
