The following area students have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston. To be included on the dean’s list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are grade point average applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average. Area students include: Andrew Hicks of Orleans; Abby Plante of Franconia, N.H.

