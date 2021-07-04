The following area students have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston. To be included on the dean’s list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are grade point average applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average. Area students include: Andrew Hicks of Orleans; Abby Plante of Franconia, N.H.
Area Students Named to Dean’s List at University of Rhode Island
