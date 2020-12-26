The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Barnet: Jordan Barbour, Kylie Beausoleil and Avery Romp.
Barton: Adam Kruszyna
Bradford: Zoe Barton, Claire Cook and Zach Fogg.
Canaan: Zachary Brown
Craftsbury: Elizabeth Brown
Danville: Logan Larose
Derby: William Bailey-Rowe and Dana Marsh.
Derby Line: Anika Hamby
East Hardwick: Rebecca Whipple
Lyndonville: Lillian Bartlett, Andrew Hanus, Connor Mcclure and Ann Roberts.
Marshfield: Tessa Brimblecombe and Ivan Shadis.
Newport: Rachel Farber, Grace Giroux, Carley Giroux, Alex Giroux, Sophie Haugwitz and Brooklyn Szych-Brown.
Peacham: Rachel Fickes and Bailey Rinaldi.
St. Johnsbury: Julia Ash, Nathaniel Atkins, Nathaniel Benton, Gabrielle Flory, Emily Flory, Andrew Hegarty, Athena Hendrick, Dillon Ryan and Thomas Wiemold.
Sheffield: Alexis Degreenia
Sutton: Courteney Simpson
West Charleston: Morgan Gregory-Sample
Westfield: Lindsey Brownfield
West Glover: Jasmine Moody
Wolcott: Ciara Benfield, Joseph Buonanno and Wenzdae Wendling.
