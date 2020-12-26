The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Barnet: Jordan Barbour, Kylie Beausoleil and Avery Romp.

Barton: Adam Kruszyna

Bradford: Zoe Barton, Claire Cook and Zach Fogg.

Canaan: Zachary Brown

Craftsbury: Elizabeth Brown

Danville: Logan Larose

Derby: William Bailey-Rowe and Dana Marsh.

Derby Line: Anika Hamby

East Hardwick: Rebecca Whipple

Lyndonville: Lillian Bartlett, Andrew Hanus, Connor Mcclure and Ann Roberts.

Marshfield: Tessa Brimblecombe and Ivan Shadis.

Newport: Rachel Farber, Grace Giroux, Carley Giroux, Alex Giroux, Sophie Haugwitz and Brooklyn Szych-Brown.

Peacham: Rachel Fickes and Bailey Rinaldi.

St. Johnsbury: Julia Ash, Nathaniel Atkins, Nathaniel Benton, Gabrielle Flory, Emily Flory, Andrew Hegarty, Athena Hendrick, Dillon Ryan and Thomas Wiemold.

Sheffield: Alexis Degreenia

Sutton: Courteney Simpson

West Charleston: Morgan Gregory-Sample

Westfield: Lindsey Brownfield

West Glover: Jasmine Moody

Wolcott: Ciara Benfield, Joseph Buonanno and Wenzdae Wendling.

