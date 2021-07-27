The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Tufts University in Medford/Somerville, Mass. Dean’s list honors require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Area students include:
• Sadie Young, of Franconia, N.H., a member of the Class of 2024
• Jen Rotti, of Danville, a member of the Class of 2023
• Lia Rotti, of Danville, a member of the Class of 2023
