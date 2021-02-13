The following area students have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly, Mass. In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester. Area students include:
• Skylar Carr, of Lancaster, N.H., majoring in Hospitality Management.
• Quinton Eastman, of Littleton, N.H., majoring in Finance.
