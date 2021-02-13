The following area students have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered. Area students include: Hannah Cartwright of Landaff, N.H., Class of 2021; Sarah Piper of St. Johnsbury, Class of 2021.
