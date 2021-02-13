The following area students have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass. The criteria for the WPI dean’s list differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects. Area students include:
• Danforth Kenerson, of Sugar Hill, N.H., Class of 23, majoring in Architectural Engineering.
• John Matthews, of Newport Center, Class of 23, majoring in Electrical & Computer Engineering.
• Jasper Rankin, of St. Johnsbury, Class of 22, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
