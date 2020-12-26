The following area students have been named to the fall 2020 semester president’s list at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
New Hampshire
Bath: Nathan Burgess and Chandler Cloutier.
Bethlehem: Anna Bays, Emma Rayburn and Jordan Sargent.
Colebrook: Taylor Siewierski and Josiah Young.
Dalton: Taylor Roy
Franconia: Sarah Nutter and Sierra Price.
Haverhill: Emma Daly
Jefferson: Jackson Curtis
Lancaster: Amber Gillespie, Laura Nadeau and Lucia Nadeau.
Landaff: Dennis Ruprecht
Lisbon: Emma Brumenschenkel, Jenna Myers and Jacob Peterson.
Littleton: Susan Aubin, Joseph DePalma, Christian Silveira, Elisabeth Thompson and Sara Whitcomb.
Lyman: Madisen Dumont and Chelsea Mitton.
McIndoe Falls: Kaci Cochran
Milan: Kennah Leavitt
Monroe: Natalie Deschamps, Natalie Ducharme and Breanna Fearon.
North Haverhill: Geremy Enboden, Jillian Mason and Sierra Norko.
North Stratford: Alexis Scott
Orford: Zachary Gould and Elisabeth Noyes.
Piermont: Cooper Davidson
Pike: Kayla Horton
Stewartstown: Karissa Roberts
Whitefield: Anthony Dami, Kate Ingerson and Brittany Stewart.
Woodsville: Antonio Houde, Theresa Lin and Joseph Mitchell.
Vermont
Barnet: Luke Bogie
East Burke: Ava Pavlik.
Irasburg: Denise Goodridge
Lyndonville: Jack Steen
Newbury: Emily Carson
St. Johnsbury: Rileigh Harvey
West Burke: Izabelle Marceau
Westmore: Brooke Perkins
