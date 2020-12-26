The following area students have been named to the fall 2020 semester president’s list at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

New Hampshire

Bath: Nathan Burgess and Chandler Cloutier.

Bethlehem: Anna Bays, Emma Rayburn and Jordan Sargent.

Colebrook: Taylor Siewierski and Josiah Young.

Dalton: Taylor Roy

Franconia: Sarah Nutter and Sierra Price.

Haverhill: Emma Daly

Jefferson: Jackson Curtis

Lancaster: Amber Gillespie, Laura Nadeau and Lucia Nadeau.

Landaff: Dennis Ruprecht

Lisbon: Emma Brumenschenkel, Jenna Myers and Jacob Peterson.

Littleton: Susan Aubin, Joseph DePalma, Christian Silveira, Elisabeth Thompson and Sara Whitcomb.

Lyman: Madisen Dumont and Chelsea Mitton.

McIndoe Falls: Kaci Cochran

Milan: Kennah Leavitt

Monroe: Natalie Deschamps, Natalie Ducharme and Breanna Fearon.

North Haverhill: Geremy Enboden, Jillian Mason and Sierra Norko.

North Stratford: Alexis Scott

Orford: Zachary Gould and Elisabeth Noyes.

Piermont: Cooper Davidson

Pike: Kayla Horton

Stewartstown: Karissa Roberts

Whitefield: Anthony Dami, Kate Ingerson and Brittany Stewart.

Woodsville: Antonio Houde, Theresa Lin and Joseph Mitchell.

Vermont

Barnet: Luke Bogie

East Burke: Ava Pavlik.

Irasburg: Denise Goodridge

Lyndonville: Jack Steen

Newbury: Emily Carson

St. Johnsbury: Rileigh Harvey

West Burke: Izabelle Marceau

Westmore: Brooke Perkins

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.