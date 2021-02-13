The following area students have been named to the president’s list for the 2020 fall semester at Vermont Technical College in Randolph. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a grade point average of 4.0 or higher. Area students include:
• Sara Christian-O’Connor, of Lyndonville, bachelor of science in Professional Pilot Technology.
• Braydon Leach, of Irasburg, associate of engineering in Civil & Environmental Engineering Technology.
• Kasey Long, of Cabot, associate of science in Respiratory Therapy.
• Gabriel Mulligan, of Marshfield, bachelor of science in Professional Pilot Technology.
The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at Vermont Technical College in Randolph. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Area students include:
• Ashley DelaBruere, of Newport, Certificate in Practical Nursing.
• Katherine Lavin, of Craftsbury Commons, Certificate in Practical Nursing.
• Kati Lohrenz, of Colebrook, N.H., Certificate in Practical Nursing.
• Jade Petell, of Derby Line, Certificate in Practical Nursing.
• Lucas Patoine, of St. Johnsbury, associate of applied of science in Architectural & Building Engineering Technology.
• Ryan Morse, of Jay, associate of engineering in Mechanical Engineering Technology.
• Austin Breton, of Whitefield, N.H., associate of science in Computer Information Technology.
• Ladon Allen, of Newport Center, associate of science in Nursing.
• Lauren Bellavance, of Cabot, associate of science in Nursing.
• Ryan Beloin, of Morgan, associate of science in Nursing.
• Michelle Broaddus, of Marshfield, associate of science in Nursing.
• Louise LaChance-Harrison, of Derby Line, associate of science in Nursing.
• Michaela Poginy, of Barton, associate of science in Nursing.
• Ryder Lalomia, of Marshfield, bachelor of science in Architectural Engineering Technology.
• Kaylee Noyes, of Beecher Falls, bachelor of science in Business & Management Technology.
• Matthew Bader, of Hardwick, bachelor of science in Computer Information Technology.
• Joshua Lavine, of Albany, bachelor of science in Computer Engineering Technology.
• Andrew Parkinson, of Orleans, bachelor of science in Computer Engineering Technology.
• Malcolm Putvain, of Wolcott, bachelor of science in Software Engineering Technology.
• Solomon Lew-Raskin, of Hardwick, bachelor of science in Diversified Agriculture.
• Devyn Farley, of Groton, bachelor of science in Dental Hygiene.
• Harrison Klein, of Lisbon, N.H., bachelor of science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology.
• Alfred Dedam, of Groton, bachelor of science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology.
• Erin McQuade, of West Burke, bachelor of science in Professional Pilot Technology.
