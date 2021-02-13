The following area students have been named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the president’s list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.
• Sheridan Garneau, of Littleton, N.H., a senior majoring in a bachelor of science in Biology Program.
• Alyson Blanchette, of Milan, N.H., a junior majoring in a bachelor of science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health Program.
• Danielle Couture, of Milan, N.H., a sophomore majoring in a bachelor of science in Nursing Program.
• Alyssa Prest, of Piermont, N.H., a junior majoring in a bachelor of science in a Healthcare Administration and Public Health/master of science in Occupational Therapy Program.
• Alexis Marquis, of Pittsburg, N.H., a senior majoring in a bachelor of science in Hospitality and Tourism Management Program.
• Hunter Cota, of Brownington, a senior majoring in a bachelor of science in Criminal Justice/master of science in Criminal Justice Administration Program.
• Kaeden Beswick, of Derby Line, a senior majoring in a bachelor of science in Criminal Justice/Psychology Program.
• Aidan Hale, of East Burke, a junior majoring in a bachelor of science in Business Administration Program.
• Camryn Heath, of Lyndon Center, a sophomore majoring in a bachelor of science in Nursing Program.
• Kayden Lewis, of Lyndonville, a sophomore majoring in a bachelor of science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy Program.
• Aidan Hogan, of Morgan, a senior majoring in a bachelor of science in Hospitality and Tourism Management and a Certificate in Web Media Program.
• Chantal Therrien, of North Troy, a junior majoring in a bachelor of science in Nursing Program.
• Kayla Matte, of Waterford, a junior majoring in a bachelor of science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy Program.
• Mikaylah Payeur, of Waterford, a junior majoring in a bachelor of science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy Program.
__
The following area students have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the dean’s list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.60 to 3.79 during the period.
• Elizabeth Paradise, of Bethlehem, N.H., a junior majoring in a bachelor of science in Psychology Program.
• Alexis Sparks, of Littleton, N.H., a sophomore majoring in a bachelor of science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy Program.
• Dylan Leonard, of Whitefield, N.H., a senior majoring in a bachelor of science in Psychology Program.
• Molly Leighton, of Canaan, a senior majoring in a bachelor of science in Nursing Program.
• Hailey Andrews, of Derby, a junior majoring in a bachelor of science in Nursing Program.
• Cierra Richardson, of Lowell, a first-year student majoring in a bachelor of science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy Program.
• Mary Cushing, of Lyndonville, a junior majoring in a bachelor of science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy Program.
• Darielle Pepin, of Newport, a sophomore majoring in a bachelor of science in Criminal Justice; bachelor of science in Psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/ Community (MHRT/C) Certification Program.
• Michael Punt, of Orleans, a junior majoring in a bachelor of science in Criminal Justice Program.
__
The following area students have been named to the fall 2020 honors list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the honors list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.
• De Leon Rodriguez, of Bethlehem, N.H., a sophomore majoring in a bachelor of science in Health Sciences Program.
• Emily Daine, of Littleton, N.H., a junior majoring a bachelor of science in Accounting/master of Business Administration (MBA) Program.
• Shayleigh McClintock, of Woodsville, N.H., a senior majoring in a bachelor of science in Criminal Justice/Psychology and a master of science in Criminal Justice Administration Program.
• Jackson King, of Barton, a first-year student majoring in a bachelor of science in Sport Management Program.
• BryAnna Goslant, of Passumpsic, a sophomore majoring in a bachelor of science in Criminal Justice Program.
