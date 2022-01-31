The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston. To be included on the dean’s list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are grade point average applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average. Area students include: Lydia Bowen of Montgomery Center; Andrew Hicks of Orleans; Rosa Mohrmann of Coventry; Holly Stein of Waterford; Rachel Westover of Bethlehem, N.H.
Area Students Named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List at University of RI
