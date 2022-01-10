The following area students have been named to the Fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Vermont
Barnet: Jordan Barbour, majoring in Public Communication; Avery Romp, majoring in Microbiology.
Barton: Adam Kruszyna, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
Bradford: Zach Fogg, majoring in Computer Science.
Craftsbury: Elizabeth Brown, majoring in Elementary Education-K-6.
Danville: Autumn Larocque, majoring in Psychological Science.
East Hardwick: Deanna Gann, majoring in Secondary Education-English; Rebecca Whipple, majoring in Professional Nursing.
East Haven: Riley Deth, majoring in Civil Engineering.
Hardwick: Emmett Avery, majoring in Political Science; Michelle Gao, majoring in Business Administration.
Lyndon Center: Katherine Blassingame, majoring in Anthropology.
Lyndonville: Auny Kussad, majoring in Biological Science; William Mitchell, majoring in Business Administration; Julian Stahler, majoring in Business Administration; Lillian Bartlett, majoring in Food Systems; Justin Joyal, majoring in Business Administration; Connor Mcclure, majoring in Exercise Science.
Marshfield: Tessa Brimblecombe, majoring in Anthropology; Ivan Shadis, majoring in Philosophy.
Montgomery Center: Kyla Perry, majoring in Environmental Sciences.
Newport: Carley Giroux, majoring in Exercise Science; Grace Giroux, majoring in Biological Science; Sophie Haugwitz, majoring in Professional Nursing.
Passumpsic: John Darling, majoring in Environmental Engineering.
Peacham: Bailey Rinaldi, majoring in Studio Art; Rachel Fickes, majoring in Classical Civilization.
St. Johnsbury: Gabrielle Flory, majoring in Molecular Genetics; Julia Chadderdon, majoring in Biochemistry; Wyatt Taylor, majoring in Film and Television Studies; Keisha Bedor, majoring in Animal Sciences; Thomas Wiemold, majoring in Computer Science.
Westfield: Ruth Petzoldt, majoring in Civil Engineering.
Wolcott: Cameron Chertoff, majoring in Psychological Science; Matthew Lafountain, majoring in Health and Society; Ethan Putvain, majoring in Mechanical Engineering; Gabriella White, majoring in Biomedical Engineering; Esther Demag, majoring in English.
New Hampshire
North Stratford: Allison Herres, majoring in Biology.
