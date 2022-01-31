The following area students have achieved president’s list honors for the fall semester of 2021 at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a grade point average of 4.0.
• Jamison Lavine, of Albany, in the associate of applied science Automotive Technology program.
• Matthew Bader, of Hardwick, in the bachelor of science Computer Information Technology program.
• Thomas Gage, of Montgomery Center, in the bachelor of science Computer Information Technology program.
• Duncan McCorkhill, of Jefferson, N.H., in the bachelor of science Computer Information Technology program.
• Hannah Nadeau, of Canaan, in the bachelor of science Professional Pilot Technology program.
• Megan Hosford, of Newport, in the associate of science Respiratory Therapy program.
• Mya Lucas, of Coventry, in the associate of science Respiratory Therapy program.
The following area students have achieved dean’s list honors for the fall semester of 2021 at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
• Braydon Leach, of Irasburg, enrolled in the associate of engineering Civil & Environmental Engineering Technology program.
• Bailey Jackson, of Barton, enrolled in the bachelor of science Computer Software Engineering program.
• Kalyn Briggs, of West Danville, enrolled in the bachelor of science Dental Hygiene program.
• Alyssa Choquette, of Newport, enrolled in the bachelor of science Dental Hygiene program.
• Julius Rosendahl, of Wolcott, enrolled in the associate of applied science Diesel Power Technology program.
• Harrison Klein, of Lisbon, N.H., enrolled in the bachelor of science Electromechanical Engineering Technology program.
• Samuel Roberts, of Newport, enrolled in the bachelor of science Electromechanical Engineering Technology program.
• Ryan Morse, of Jay, enrolled in the associate of engineering Mechanical Engineering Technology program.
• Caid Murphy, of St. Johnsbury, enrolled in the bachelor of science Manufacturing Engineering Technology program.
• Jack Niemi, of Greensboro, enrolled in the bachelor of science Manufacturing Engineering Technology program.
• Carolyn McTigue, of Hardwick, enrolled in the bachelor of science Nursing program.
• Sara Christian-O’Connor, of Lyndonville, enrolled in the bachelor of science Professional Pilot Technology program.
• Bruce Fortmann, of Hardwick, enrolled in the bachelor of science Professional Pilot Technology program.
• Gabriel Mulligan, of Marshfield, enrolled in the bachelor of science Professional Pilot Technology program.
• Hollis Munson, of Groton, enrolled in the bachelor of science Professional Pilot Technology program.
• Wes Thibault, of Norton, enrolled in the bachelor of science Professional Pilot Technology program.
• Alyssa Royer, of Orleans, enrolled in the associate of science Radiologic Science program.
• Nicholas Holbrook, of Wolcott, enrolled in the bachelor of science Renewable Energy program.
• Autumn Horniak, of Bradford, enrolled in the bachelor of science Undeclared program.
• Caleb Day, of Orford, N.H., enrolled in the associate of applied science Veterinary Technology program.
