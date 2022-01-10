Plymouth State University recently announced those students achieving the president’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the fall semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Area students include:
Vermont: Kaci Cochran of McIndoe Falls; Izabelle Marceau of West Burke; Madison Roberts of Passumpsic; Emily Carson of Newbury; Ava Pavlik of East Burke; Jordan Eastman of Newport; Alexander Fearino of West Charleston; Shawn Fearino of West Charleston; Kayla Talbot of St. Johnsbury; Luke Bogie of Barnet.
New Hampshire: Theresa Lin of Woodsville; Laura Nadeau of Lancaster; Sierra Norko of North Haverhill; Sierra Price of Franconia; Karissa Roberts of Stewartstown; Oliver Blanco of Milan; Mckenzie Dennis of Haverhill; Breanna Fearon of Monroe; Brittany Leonard of Whitefield; Chelsea Mitton of Lyman; Emma Rayburn of Bethlehem; Jordan Sargent of Pike; Elisabeth Thompson of Littleton; Oliver Callahan of Littleton; Kayley Matteson of Lancaster; Julia Finkhauser of Littleton; Alexandra Walker of Littleton; Kylee Bailey of Lancaster; Anna Bays of Bethlehem; Chad Boxall of Jefferson; Cooper Davidson of Piermont; Amber Gillespie of Lancaster; Kate Ingerson of Whitefield; Katelyn Ingerson of Bethlehem; Graci Kaiser of Bath; Joseph DePalma of Littleton; Elliot Economides of Franconia; Daniel Kubkowski of Littleton; Joseph Mitchell of Woodsville; Madisen Dumont of Lyman; Brayden White of Whitefield.
Plymouth State University recently anounced those students acheiving the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the fall semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Area students include:
Vermont: Niah Colby of Lunenburg; Jared Larivee of Newport; Jack Steen of Lyndonville.
New Hampshire: Zachary Plumley of Bethlehem; Taylor Siewierski of Colebrook; Elizabeth Noyes of Groveton; Daniel Whitney of Bath; Mckayla Dermako of Littleton; Amanda Newman of North Stratford; Jacob Peterson of Lisbon; Braxton Brown of Lancaster; Natalie Deschamps of Monroe; Zachary Gould of Orford; Sarah Nutter of Franconia; Dean Stone of Bethlehem; Matthew Kelly of Littleton; Taylor Roy of Dalton.
