The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term grade point average is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours. Area students include:
• Aleksei Bingham, of Derby, in the Computer Science program.
• Cayde Micknak, of Derby, in the Robotics and Manufacturing Engineering Technology program.
• Emily Sherman, of Monroe, N.H., in the Graphic Design program.
• Jenna Gilbert, of Orford, N.H., in the Biomedical Engineering program.
• Brandon Liddick, of St. Johnsbury, in the Electrical Engineering program.
• Chase Elliott, of Waterford, in the Software Engineering program.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.